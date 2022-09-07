An expanding range of career-building courses at the University of Debrecen

In the new academic year, the career foundation course of the University of Debrecen and the Debrecen Business Service Centers Round Table can be completed in Italian as well as in Hungarian, English, French, Dutch and German. The success of the joint program is shown by the fact that last year it was included in the top 10 educational cooperation in Central and Eastern Europe.

The purpose of the 12-module lecture series is to prepare students for the world of work and for conscious career building. During the course, experts from the member companies of the Round Table will pass on their knowledge of the sector, supplemented by live examples and practical experiences.

The priority strategic goal of the University of Debrecen is to strengthen corporate relations, to which the Faculty of Humanities contributes with its foreign language training offerings. The career foundation courses are unique in the country, where our students can now obtain first-hand information about the world of work from company professionals in six languages, which will greatly facilitate their chances of employment after graduation,

– said Péter Csatár, the Faculty of Humanities deputy dean for strategy and economics, at the press opening of the course on Tuesday.

The popularity of the course is proven by the fact that the students filled the advertised places in just a few hours during course enrollment.

In this academic year, the UD announced about 200 majors, 80 percent of which are practice-oriented training, with a 50-50 ratio between theory and practice, this clearly shows that the transfer of practical knowledge is an important goal in the institution’s training offer

– said Annamária Pósánné Rácz. The director of education of the university emphasized: that it is an important aspect that the education is aligned with the labor market expectations, that it provides knowledge that can be best utilized in future workplaces after graduation, and all of this increases the employment chances of recent graduates.

Of course, the launch of university courses also benefits the member companies of the Debrecen BSC Round Table, which is why the employees of the companies are happy to participate in the training of the students.

Bringing the business perspective into education is a new aspect, but at the same time it is what modernizes training, so it is important for our company and all companies that have joined the BSC to show in the courses how to build a successful career and life path with the right knowledge

– said Hosszu Robert. The managing director of NI Hungary Kft. emphasized that the educational development program implemented with the cooperation of 10 companies is also special at the international level, and has recently entered the forefront of educational cooperation in Central and Eastern Europe.

Similar to NI, British Telecommunications (BT) is also a founding member of the Debrecen BSC Round Table collaboration.

In addition to language knowledge as a basic requirement, the courses focus primarily on the transfer of professional knowledge, since by getting to know the business segment, the students develop a career model, thanks to which they can imagine and realize a stable life path

– said László Szabó, BT service operations manager.

Since 2018, more than 500 students have completed career foundation courses in Hungarian, English, French, Dutch, and German. The offer continues to expand, as it is now also possible to acquire specialized knowledge in the Italian language thanks to the newly launched “L’italiano per gli affari” course.

Basic education creates an opportunity to get to know a language and a culture more deeply, and at the same time outlines how the acquired knowledge can be utilized. For this reason, the Italian Department of BTK has launched a Mediterranean course as a novelty, offering the possibility of obtaining a double degree, and a master’s degree in interpreting and translation, together with the University of Florence. The career-building business training form, which we were happy to join, fits perfectly into this line – as an opportunity

– informed Pete László, head of the department.

The Debrecen BSC Round Table was established in January 2018 with the aim of the companies present in the city to jointly increase the awareness and recognition of business service centers in the region. Its mission is to cooperate professionally with the city and secondary and higher education institutions to help ensure that the knowledge elements, skills, and competencies required by the sector appear in education at as many levels as possible.

Companies participating in the cooperation of the round table:

• 4IG

• BT (British Telecommunications)

• Cosmo Consult

• Diehl Aviation

• DT-ITS (Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions)

• EPAM

• Flowserve

• NI

• transcosmos

• UCC

hirek.unideb.hu