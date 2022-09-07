Memorial tree plantings in the spirit of national unity

Representatives of the University of Debrecen and the Aranycsapat Board planted commemorative trees at two locations in Transylvania, Csíkszentdomokos, and Farkaslaka. On the current two occasions, the legendary Hungarian team and Jenő Buzánszky have been remembered for planting trees a total of four times.



In the spirit of national unity, a commemorative tree was first planted at the end of August 2018 in memory of the Golden Team and its pillar member, Jenő Buzsánszky, in the main square of Székelyudvarhely. A year later, a marker stone was inaugurated and a memorial tree was planted next to the Buzánszky statue in front of the Sports Science Education Center of the University of Debrecen. The representatives of the DE and the Golden Team recently continued the initiative, which had been suspended in recent years due to the epidemic situation, at two additional locations. Both events were held in a Transylvanian settlement.

At the ceremony held in Csíkszentdomokos, next to the Buzánszky Jenő Sports Center, András Jávor, Chief Adviser to the Rector and President of the DEAC, said: that in the current difficult situation, the unity of the Hungarian nation and the help of Hungarians across the border from the motherland are extremely important. He added: that the University of Debrecen has launched and plans to launch several cross-border training courses, thereby helping the further education of young Hungarians.

According to the plans, the symbolic commemorations will be continued in the future, the oak symbolizing togetherness will also be planted in Királyhelmec in the highlands and in Beregszász in the Subcarpathians.

hirek.unideb.hu