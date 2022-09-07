A two-year-old child closed his mother out into the balcony in Hajdúböszörmény

Firefighters helped the mother whose two-year-old child locked her out on the balcony in Hajdúböszörmény on Tuesday.

The apartment door was locked, so the neighbor there could not help the mother. The professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény entered the apartment by prying open the apartment door, then also opened the balcony door and let the occupant back in, reads the statement of the county disaster management.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

Photo: Frank Yvette, illustration.