Aid for the earthquake victims at the ELTE University

ELTE participates in collecting donations for the victims of the earthquake, and also helps Turkish and Syrian students with English language professional counseling.

At the beginning of February, an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale shook Western Asia. According to current knowledge, the number of confirmed victims of the natural disaster, which mainly affects Turkey and Syria, exceeds 40 000. The community of Eötvös Loránd University expresses its condolences to those affected by the tragedy, and at the same time wishes to help its 243 Turkish and Syrian students in this critical and trying situation.

ELTE asks its staff members to pay increased attention to students from Turkey and Syria. In the current situation, we would like to point out that based on §143 of ELTE’s Academic Regulations for Students in the event of extraordinary and proven aggravated family and life circumstances affecting the students, in specific cases, they can submit a request for equity to the Dean of the given faculty to permit deviations from any of the rules listed in the Regulations, but the Dean cannot grant exemption from the completion of the studies.

Those affected students who feel that they need help can turn to the Counselling Centre at the Faculty of Pedagogy and Psychology, where trained professionals will help those in need with in-person and online consultations 1-3 times in English.

ELTE would like to draw the attention of the university community to charity campaigns, through which they can help the victims of the tragedy. In a statement, the Turkish embassy in Budapest called for the collection of material donations, mainly medical and health equipment. At the initiative of the students of the Department of Turkish Studies, several of the university’s student governments are participating in the collection campaign of the embassy as well.

We ask our students who intend to donate, to primarily bring toiletries, feminine hygiene products, medicines, and health items, as well as non-perishable food, tents, blankets, and sleeping bags since a huge amount of clothing has already arrived. The list of collection points will be expanded, but in the meantime, donations are welcome at ELTE’s HÖK office of the Faculty of Humanities (1088 Budapest, Múzeum krt. 4. H building, open on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. More information: +36 1 485 5200 /Extension 5470).