University success in the Chinese language competition

Young Hwi Kim of South Korea, a student at the Confucius Institute of the Faculty of Arts and a master’s student of trumpet performing at the Faculty of Music, won the national final of the Chinese Bridge Competition. The competition was organized online on May 27 by the Confucius Institute of the University of Szeged with the support of the Embassy of China in Hungary.

The Chinese Bridge Competition is a language competition for young people studying Chinese in the world, for the first time of which the University of Debrecen has delegated a participant.

The increasingly popular annual competitions are open to students between the ages of 18 and 30 studying in a higher education institution who are not Chinese nationals and whose mother tongue is not Chinese.

In this year’s national competition, two types of tasks had to be completed: a four-minute live speech on an independently chosen topic and a three-minute individual talent search video presentation that could be prepared in advance.

As a child, Young Hwi Kim lived in China for three years, where in addition to culture, she also learned about the language. Since 2016, he has been a student of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen (DE) thanks to a scholarship program.

– In 2019, I discovered Chinese in the range of electives offered by the Confucius Institute of the Faculty of Arts (BTK), so I had the opportunity to refresh my existing knowledge and further expand my language skills, said Young Hwi Kim to the hirek.unideb.hu portal. , who spoke about her childcare in Beijing as a text assignment in the competition entitled “My Second Mother”.

Because he has an extremely good sense of using classical Chinese punctuation, he painted the text of a poem by a well-known poet with traditional calligraphy in his video.

His teacher Zhao Chuanbing, a lecturer at the Confucius Institute at DE BTK, believes his student has a very good sense of language, which is accompanied by due diligence, without which it would be almost impossible to master the use of old punctuation.

The victory in the national final will provide an opportunity for the European competition, in which Young Hwi Kim will once again participate on behalf of the University of Debrecen. Students who successfully compete in the competition will receive a scholarship to fund Chinese studies, among other valuable prizes.

At the Confucius Institute at DE BTK, this year, 171 students sought to learn Chinese at the elementary and advanced levels, and students in the courses were able to gain insight into both Chinese writing and culture.

The institute has successfully accredited itself at the Beijing-based HSK International Education Technology Co., Ltd. Mandarin Chinese Language Examination Center, so from 2022, the Confucius Institute at the University of Debrecen will be able to take Chinese language exams online in addition to attendance. The latter is only possible in the country in the city.

The institute is currently supported by two other Chinese instructors in addition to the Chinese director. Pál Csontos, the Hungarian director of the Confucius Institute, said that all three of them will take part in the introductory course of this year’s Summer University so that they can get to know the Hungarian language and culture better during their stay, thus helping them to communicate and communicate with their students.

