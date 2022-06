The development of the doctoral student training and the strengthening of the attachment of the alumni community was the main topic of Tuesday’s conference of the Doctoral School of the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen and the Károly Ihrig Doctoral School. The results of the 5-year project supporting talented young researchers, which has now been completed at the University of Debrecen, were presented at the professional meeting.

hirek.unideb.hu