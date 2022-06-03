Former Chief Medical Officer Ferenc Falus Dies

Former chief medical officer Ferenc Falus died in the early hours of Tuesday.

A pulmonologist by profession, Falus headed Budapest’s Nyírő Gyula Hospital, establishing Hungary’s first department to cure gaming addicts, the Budapest Mayor’s Office said in a statement, expressing condolences to the family. He served as Hungary’s chief medical officer from 2007 to 2010. “Falus’s moral and professional integrity was beyond doubt. Even after his retirement he fought for the health of Hungarians and contributed to elaborating Budapest’s defence strategy during the coronavirus pandemic,” the statement said.

