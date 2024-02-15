The new international students were welcomed with a dinner at the University of Debrecen – picture gallery

Ninety-three students from twenty-one countries were welcomed by the International Office of the University of Debrecen and the Foreign Affairs Committee of the institution’s Student Government on Wednesday. As part of the traditional Welcome Dinner, the foreign students who arrived for the spring semester were able to get a taste of Hungarian folklore through folk dancers and the Szeredás ensemble, and ended the program with a joint dance.



There are currently 7,300 international students from 134 countries studying at the University of Debrecen.

The University of Debrecen also welcomes students from abroad in the spring semester, this time 93 new students from twenty-one countries continue their studies at the institution. Most of them came from Romania, but there are also many from Spain, Turkey and Italy.

Thanks to the Erasmus International Credit Mobility Program and the ISEP Program, in addition to the traditional Erasmus program countries, the University of Debrecen also has students from Jordan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, the USA, the United Kingdom and South Africa this semester. Most of the international students study at the Faculty of General Medicine, the Faculty of Economics, and the Faculty of Humanities, but all faculties accept students this semester as well.

At the welcome dinner, the International Office of the University of Debrecen and the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Student Government hosted the international young people, who were able to get to know Hungarian culture and Hungarian cuisine. The opening night ended with a joint dance hall in front of the Aula.

Orsolya Jánosy, head of the International Office of the University of Debrecen, pointed out that among the domestic universities, Debrecen has the largest number of international students, and thanks to the institution’s English-language courses, the recently arrived Erasmus scholarship holders also have plenty of educational options.

In the academic year 2023/24, two hundred and twenty international students are currently studying Erasmus part-time courses at the University of Debrecen, but we expect to organize several Erasmus Blended Intensive Programs at the faculties during the spring, as well as for students coming to the Clinical Center for summer internships, so it is expected that the incoming the number of students can reach three hundred

– said Orsolya Jánosy.

From the next academic year, the University of Debrecen students can study in any country in the world in the Pannónia Scholarship Program. In addition to the Erasmus program countries, the institution also sends students to Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. In addition to traditional forms of mobility, students can also receive support for short study trips, summer universities, participation in international conferences and research programs abroad. The call for applications for the part-time student training in the 2024/25 academic year will be published at the beginning of March.

