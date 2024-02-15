The concentration of hereditary coronavirus material in wastewater decreased slightly

The concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus in the wastewater decreased slightly, the National Center for Public Health and Pharmaceuticals announced on its website on Thursday.

It was written that in the 6th week of the year, the national average concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus in wastewater decreased slightly. Among the examined cities, an increase occurred only in the case of Tatabánya, while a decrease was measured in the case of Eger, Nyíregyháza, Pécs, Salgótarján, Szeged, Székesfehérvár and the investigated agglomeration settlements around Budapest, and stagnant values were typical in 14 sampling locations.

The concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus is in the high range in Szombathely, Debrecen and the central complex in Budapest, in the low range in Győr, and in the elevated range elsewhere.

It was also announced that in the 6th week, the concentration of the genetic material of the influenza A virus rose on average in the wastewater, with the concentration exceeding the detection limit in 17 samples during the week.

(MTI)