A verdict was announced in the defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard

A verdict was handed down in a Fairfax, Virginia court in a defamation between against Johnny Depp and Amber Heard – wrote Euronews.

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 opinion article that broke his career and dropped roles in Hollywood because of it. Amber Heard sued the Pirates of the Caribbean for defamation and physical abuse.

The case ended with a verdict on Wednesday after three days of deliberation. The court ruled they were both guilty of defamation, so they both had to pay the other. Johnny Depp was awarded $ 15 million in damages by the court, while Amber was only awarded $ 2 million.

Apparently, after the verdict, Johnny was more pleased to be unable to be present at the sentencing announcement because he was just in the UK.

“The jury gave my life back. I was really committed, ”he stressed. “The best is yet to come, a new chapter is finally opening,” the star said, adding a Latin proverb: “Veritas numquam perit,” the truth is never lost.

Amber, on the other hand, is disappointed with the verdict and is considering challenging the verdict.

“The frustration I feel today cannot be expressed in words. I was deeply shaken that the abundance of evidence was still not enough to match the disproportionate power, influence, and power of my ex-husband.”

During the six-week trial, testimonies revealed many dramatic details of the short marriage. Heard testified that Depp had been physically or sexually abused at least a dozen times. Depp, on the other hand, said he never hit him, his ex-wife invented the abuse charges, and it was he who attacked her several times.

