Bill Gates says the next pandemic could break out due to bioterrorism

Bill Gates says another pandemic could break out in the next twenty years, even caused by an artificial virus and spread through bioterrorism, the US news portal Newsweek reported on Wednesday.

Known as the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, who only deals with his foundations, has been monitoring the world’s health situation for a long time, and has spoken out on the subject several times since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. He recently spoke about this in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Diario during his recent visit to Spain. He said there is a 50 percent chance that a natural epidemic will destroy the world in the next decade.

“The human population is growing and we are dominating more and more natural ecosystems,” Gates said, adding that the next pandemic could easily be a consequence of climate change. According to him, this could be the spread of an already familiar virus, but it does not rule out the possibility that it is an artificial virus used as a bioweapon.

Software developer billionaire says the World Health Organization (WHO) budget should be increased by 25 percent to set up a mobilization team of three thousand to investigate emerging pandemics. Gates, by the way, covers 10 percent of the WHO’s permanent budget through the Gates Foundation, which is established.