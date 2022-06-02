Aunt Piroska left her house to a children’s organization before she died in the hospital in Debrecen

Piroska Somogyi died at the age of 82 on December 12, 2021, in the hospital in Debrecen. Before the death of the woman from Nádudvar, she decided to leave her 50-square-meter adobe house to a children’s organization.

The organization that inherited the small house thanked the noble deed in a Facebook post. As they write, they didn’t know the aunt, they know almost nothing about her, but they know that when she wondered about the passing and what she was leaving behind in the world, the child rescuers came to mind for some reason.

She wanted to help save the children after her own childless life. Maybe that’s why. The beautiful, well-groomed rose stalks were still open in her garden, so we picked her a bouquet of colorful roses and took it to her grave. That’s the only way we could thank her for her donation. In our 23 years of foundation operation, we have never received support from a deceased person. It is a very strange, but also a very honorable feeling

– read in the Facebook post for the Children’s Emergency Car.

All that is known about aunt Piroska is that she worked as a plant caretaker at the producer cooperative in Nándudvar until her retirement. She died at the age of 82 on 12 December 2021 in a hospital in Debrecen. She had no husband or children, but she must have loved the children very much. And we’re pretty sure he got an angel up there with her.

debreceninap.hu