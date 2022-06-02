The length of cyclable road sections in Debrecen will increase by more than 10 kilometers

The construction of cycling zones in the city center and the construction of new cycle paths have started, which is related to the construction of the third phase of the western small circuit.

Work began at the intersection of Bartók Béla út and Honvédtemető utca, and from here – crossing Böszörményi utca – the new cycle path will be built. At the same time, the contractor will work on a total of 3 kilometers of newly built road sections specifically designed for cycling at five locations.

More than 7 kilometers of cycling zones are being set up in the city center. Within these, suggested directions of travel and crossing routes will be designated for cyclists, and the attention of motorists and pedestrians will be drawn to these with traffic signs.

The investment will affect a significant part of the city center.

The total cost of the investment is HUF 538 million, and the work will be carried out intermittently by the contractor in the coming months.

