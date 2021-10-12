Conference at the University of Debrecen: Full life with diabetes

The Congress of the Hungarian Pediatricians and the Pediatric Diabetes Section of the Hungarian Diabetes Society hold its congresses at the University of Debrecen. At the opening, Minister Katalin Novák emphasized that the government is trying to give all support to the families of children with diabetes so that they can live a full life.

– The metabolism of children with type 1 diabetes does not work like that of their healthy peers, but if all the help is available to them, they can learn, play sports, participate in community life in the same way as others. Of these, the most up-to-date technical devices, insulin pumps and sensors for measuring tissue sugar levels are already available in Hungary with 98 percent state support for type 1 diabetic children and 80 percent for adults with state support, the Minister without Portfolio at a Thursday event.

In his greeting, the President of the UD Clinical Center spoke about the fact that the Department of Pediatrics of the University of Debrecen has become the leading institution in the field in the whole region thanks to the outstanding professional work of the past years and decades. Zoltán Szabó added: everything is being done to ensure that child emergency care in Debrecen can develop in a short time.

– In recent days, we have agreed to set up an independent pediatric rehabilitation department under the auspices of the Pediatric Clinic. Of course, we also monitor the fate of children with metabolic diseases, such as diabetes, and try to do everything we can to make significant progress in this area as well, the professor stressed.

At the opening of the event, György Balla, professor, academician, board member of the Gróf Tisza István Foundation for the University of Debrecen, emphasized that those working in the care of diabetic children give their children a future, that in spite of such a difficult situation, they can become successful adults.

3500-4000 children with type 1 diabetes are cared for in Hungary and about 250 in Debrecen. In this condition, as a result of an autoimmune process, the body produces no or very little insulin.

– It is important to emphasize that this is not a disease but a lifelong condition. However, with proper care, attention, the use of modern tools and spiritual support, children with diabetes can also live a full life – pointed out Enikő Felszeghy, senior assistant professor of diabetes at the Department of Pediatrics, DE.

Nowadays, however, not only the number of children with type 1, but also type 2, basically overweight, due to inappropriate lifestyle, is constantly increasing. The Debrecen Institute for Primary Care and Health Development helps with early detection through screenings.

– You shouldn’t forget about type 2 diabetes either. In the program of the Primary Care Institute, we screen 16 thousand children, I offer a close collaboration, let’s see, measure that we are exactly with childhood obesity, which is the hallway of type 2 diabetes, and help parents in time – explained Csaba Papp, UD KK Director of DAEFI.

The three-day congress will discuss, among other things, the effects of the coronavirus epidemic on the lifestyles of diabetic children, the challenges of insulin treatment, the role of telemedicine in care, and how the technology toolkit has evolved.

“In addition to the professional program, the personal presence strengthens the relations and helps to ensure that the long-awaited smiles do not play the main role,” pointed out László Gárdos, who greeted the professional staff of the conference and the civil organizations.

