Hello Profession! has begun – “Road to the future” career choice exhibition in Debrecen

On October 11-12, 70 exhibitors will be waiting for students preparing for further studies at the Nagyerdei Stadium, Hall and the event space.

The aim of the event, organized for the first time by the Vocational Training Center of Debrecen, is to provide graduate students with an interactive introduction to various professions, as well as to inform heads of institutions and teachers about the opportunities offered by vocational training.

Gáborné Pölöskei, Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, was also present at the event, who said in her greeting that the transformation of vocational training created an opportunity worth living for young people.

Zoltán Pajna, President of the Hajdú-Bihar County Local Government, emphasized that it is important to acquire skills and abilities in educational institutions or workplaces that will enable us to face the challenges of the next 20-30 years. He also drew attention to the fact that the county government is organizing a similar event in the near future at four locations in Hajdú-Bihar, as such events have to be organized several times because there are people who are interested.

hbmo.hu