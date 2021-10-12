University concerts continue at the Faculty of Music

The Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen will present more than twenty concerts in the new season. The Conservatory Evenings, the Universitas-Debrecen, Steinway and Old Music concert series will continue, as well as the Sunday music, the Warming of the Soul and the Youth Experience Concerts.

The Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen also organizes various, colorful concerts in the 2021/22 season. Péter Lakatos, Dean of ZK and Art Manager Judit Váradi, reported on the program offer at a press conference. The faculty leader said that this time they are preparing so that all the concerts of the four major concert series will be held in compliance with the current epidemiological rules, with a personal presence.

“We are very excited, as we have a season like it used to be.” Attendance at the concert has become more valuable, now it is no longer enough to watch the performances via the internet. We represent a profession that cannot be learned from online textbooks unless one does it ourselves and sees others playing music. This part of education is unsustainable. At the beginning of the pandemic, a concert had to be canceled from one moment to the next, I hope this will not be necessary this time. Very special performers will come to the faculty this year as well, we can represent the segment of classical music that is unique in the city and its surroundings. These concerts are of irreplaceable significance, as our students can gain a professional routine, see world-famous, fantastic musicians and learn a lot from them – said Péter Lakatos, Dean of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen.

Art manager Judit Váradi likened the launch of the concerts to a festive moment and added that the offer will be plentiful, with six concerts in each series.

– We are launching all four major concert series, with a colorful repertoire and professional performers. The twenty-ninth season of the Universitas-Debrecen series begins, which will open on Sunday, October 17 from 7 pm with a comedy opera, W.A. Mozart’s two-act piece entitled Theater Director, directed by Éva Mohos Nagy, artistic director, will be performed by the students of the faculty in collaboration with the Lyra Symphony Orchestra in Debrecen. The Steinway series showcases solo piano literature, the Conservatory evenings continue, and this time, too, we welcome elementary school students to Youth Experience Concerts so that children can also learn about classical music. Together with the University and National Library of the University of Debrecen, the Soul Warming Events have started, and we also plan to continue the Sunday music with the Kölcsey Center. Lectures featuring solo and classical chamber literature will be presented in the Liszt Hall. We nurture the traditions with the Old Music series, which this time includes five concerts, said Judit Váradi.

It is not possible to buy season tickets for this year’s concert series, all concerts can only be attended with a valid ticket.

The concert series of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen will start with the concert of the Rosella Early Music Ensemble on October 12 in the Liszt Hall.

