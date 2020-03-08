IEAS Film Club: Nagyi Projekt

Three grandsons embark with their grannies on an anarchic journey into the past – a complex road movie about intergenerational dialogue in Great Britain, Germany and Hungary. It’s a coming of age story of three young men and a ‘coming out of age’ tale of their grandmothers, an experiment to form a language which the forthcoming generations could use to keep the values, generated in the 20th century, alive. The film is a seven-year-long investigation of three young men coming to terms with their traumatic heritage through the extraordinary lives of their grandmothers: an English spy, a dancer from Nazi Germany and a Hungarian communist Holocaust survivor.

Discussion following the film is led by Győri Zsolt.

The guest of the roundtable discussion following the film is director Révész Bálint.

The film is screened in Hungarian with English subtitles.

Running time: 89 minutes

The film is directed by Révész Bálint.

Admission is free.