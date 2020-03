Hungarian Language Conversation Club in Debrecen, every Wednesday from 2:00 pm.

Date: Wednesday (11th March) 2:00 pm

Venue: Szent László Domonkos Plébánia (6. Füredi street)

Program: Hungarian Language Conversation Club for conversation lovers every Wednesday from 2pm at the Szent László church (Debrecen, Füredi str. 6., underground club room) Hungarians and Internationals living in and around Debrecen are welcome to the club, free of charge.

