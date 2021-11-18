The university students could train together in Debrecen

Extra-curricular sports sessions were held for DE students at the Sports Science Training Center. The program of the Institute of Sport Sciences of the University of Debrecen will continue in December, if the epidemic situation allows it, where, in addition to the students, the university staff is also expected to join.

On November 10, the Institute of Sport Sciences of Debrecen organized the Body & Mind exercise program in compliance with the current health regulations. A total of one hundred and sixty people attended the two very different types of classes, deep work and yoga classes.

hirek.unideb.hu