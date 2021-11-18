Successful students at the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen provides a wide range of educational programs for students. The quality of the training is constantly reflected in the results of the international competition, several students have successfully participated in the competitions of the recent period.

The percussion department of the Faculty of Music has been training a record number of students for decades. The national average is 3-7 university students every six months, compared to 17 young people in the University of Debrecen.

The backbone of the training is the orchestral and percussion solo training, in the country, only the Faculty of Music has undergraduate, music teacher training, and artist master education within the genre. Within classical and contemporary musical styles, students can get in touch with at least seventy to eighty instruments, and at a basic level, they can learn about all kinds of percussion instruments. A unique opportunity is also offered by ZK’s percussion ensemble SONUS, where students can gain useful professional experience, which also helps stage safety. During the training, they follow the international trends, the competition materials are constantly changing, to which they have to adapt during the education as well.

István Szabó remarked that talented young people can learn a lot from each other during chamber music, so the adaptive student self-control also strengthens the professional work in the department.

hirek.unideb.hu