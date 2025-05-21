Students from the University of Debrecen learn at the BMW Group Plant in Debrecen

Employees of BMW’s Debrecen subsidiary have joined the training of vehicle engineering students at the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Engineering.

At the education center of the Bavarian carmaker’s new Debrecen plant, university students acquired cutting-edge technological knowledge as part of their “Vehicle Manufacturing II” course.

At the BMW Training Center, 41 undergraduate students specializing in vehicle manufacturing from the Faculty of Engineering (DE MK) at the University of Debrecen (DE) participated in a four-week, 16-hour training covering virtual welding, 3D CAD modeling, programming, and 3D printing.

According to Dr. Sándor Bodzás, associate professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, mastering the latest technologies is essential for students, as the automotive industry is constantly and dynamically evolving. The new BMW Training Center provides an excellent environment for this.

The first practical training of this kind was held last spring, where students followed a curriculum including metalworking and vehicle knowledge. Since then, the program has expanded to include electronics, 3D printing, automation, and programming, with strong emphasis on 3D CAD modeling exercises such as virtual welding. The models designed this way were also produced using 3D printers.

Speaking to hirek.unideb.hu, Dr. Bodzás highlighted that simulators offer a cost-effective and innovative method for students to acquire technical basics in a safe environment.

The collaboration with BMW has also transformed the Faculty of Engineering’s training system.

“Our training program now focuses on acquiring practical knowledge, and modern technologies integrated into the curriculum—especially in manufacturing technology and robotics—have gained prominent importance,”

added Timotei István Erdei, assistant lecturer at DE MK.

He also mentioned that DE MK students at the BMW Training Center in Debrecen performed vehicle assembly tasks to gain hands-on experience with vehicle construction, operation, and maintenance. Since BMW announced it would build its new plant in Debrecen, the number of applicants for the vehicle engineering program at DE MK has significantly increased.

