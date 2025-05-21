Wizz Air takes delivery of aircraft suitable for long-haul flights

Wizz Air has taken delivery of its first Airbus aircraft capable of performing long-haul flights, the airline announced.

The company is expanding its capacity between Europe and the Middle East with the A321XLRs, of which it has ordered a total of 47 units from aircraft manufacturer Airbus. Among low-cost airlines in Europe, Wizz Air will be the first operator of this aircraft type.

The planes, which can also be fueled with sustainably sourced fuel, are capable of flying 8,700 kilometers, while emitting less noise and consuming 30% less fuel compared to older aircraft used by competitors.

According to the statement, the Hungarian-based airline operates a fleet of more than 230 aircraft, exclusively composed of Airbus models, and has signed purchase agreements for an additional 295 planes with the manufacturer.

Based on earlier information, older planes will be phased out, and with the arrival of the new models by 2026, the proportion of modern aircraft in the fleet will increase to 77%, making Wizz Air the most sustainable airline in Europe.

In 2024, Wizz Air broke its own traffic record, carrying 63 million passengers on nearly 300,000 flights, including 6.4 million passengers from Hungary. Both the number of flights and domestic passengers increased by almost one-third compared to the previous year.

