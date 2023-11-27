Traditionally, the University of Debrecen organized its fall doctoral ceremony this year as part of the Hungarian Science Festival. At the event, 111 doctoral candidates were able to receive their diplomas, and in addition, habilitated doctorate and professor emeritus titles, as well as university awards were also presented.



Among the doctoral candidates, 92 with summa cum laude, 17 with cum laude, and 2 with honors met the requirements for obtaining a doctorate (Ph.D.) degree in the fields of natural sciences and IT, agricultural sciences, humanities, medicine and health sciences, and social sciences.

During their scientific career so far, they knew that they were heading towards something good, but with today’s sublime ceremony, they arrived at a door, on the other side of which are the really good future endeavors. With the fact that you will now be our fellow doctors, this door will now open and a wonderful world will be revealed behind it: that of the sciences

– said Zoltán Szilvássy in his celebratory speech.

The rector of the University of Debrecen emphasized that the doctoral candidates waiting to be inaugurated reached the point in their own fields of study, where they achieved the doctoral degree with disciplined work, leaving a serious achievement behind them, but this only opened that particular door, what is really important is what follows.

And remember, their Alma Mater is here and always helps its former students, wherever life takes them

– the rector concluded his speech.

After receiving the doctoral diplomas, the ceremony continued with the presentation of habilitation doctoral titles in the Main Building Hall. A total of 23 people fulfilled the requirements of the habilitation procedure in the fields of agriculture (4), humanities (7), medicine and health (3), society (4) and natural sciences (5).

Three retired professors of the institution – Gergely Angyalosi (Faculty of Humanities), Miklós Fári (Faculty of Agricultural and Food Science and Environmental Management), and János Sztrik (Faculty of Informatics) – received the title of professor emeritus. This title recognizes the performance of the university’s most outstanding professors and their work for the benefit of the institution, and at the same time provides rights and conditions for their further activities.

As part of the ceremony, the Doctoral Thesis of the Year Award, the Best Scientific Communication Award on a Clinical Topic, the Female Researcher of the Year Award, and the Pro Cura Ingenii Award were awarded to the faculty members who performed outstandingly in talent management.

The Dr. Béla Tankó Memorial Award was presented this year to academician Attila Debreczeni (Faculty of Arts), university professor and associate professor Lórán Székvölgyi (Faculty of Child Education and Special Education).

(unideb.hu)