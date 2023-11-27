The second Interspar store in Debrecen has opened

The city’s second Interspar department store was built in the neighborhood of Debrecen’s dynamically developing southern industrial zone, on Mikepércsi út; the hypermarket with a floor area of 2,600 square meters was completed with an investment of HUF 3 billion – Spar Hungary informed MTI.

The new store will satisfy the needs of both those who regularly go to work in the area and those who live there, as customers can find not only a wide selection of food, but also electronic goods, clothing, gardening tools, and toys – the announcement quotes communications manager Márk Maczelka.

In the new store, which employs 66 workers, lighting and cooling are provided by the most modern equipment, ensuring environmentally friendly operation. Another specialty of the store among Interspar hypermarkets is that digital price indicators were installed there for the first time, thanks to which paper price tags are no longer needed, they wrote.

Spar Hungary achieved gross sales of HUF 915.7 billion in 2022, 15.6 percent more than the previous year. The store chain operates more than 620 units together with the franchise stores, and the number of employees is around 14,000. In the past five years, Spar spent HUF 149 billion on investments, of which HUF 31 billion last year, in Hungary.

