The ice rink at Kossuth square opens tomorrow

Due to the mild weather, the ice rink has not yet opened its doors on the first weekend of Advent in Debrecen, but you don’t have to wait much longer for it.

From the morning of Tuesday, November 28 until the evening of Sunday, January 7, 2024, the 750-square-meter ice rink on Kossuth main square, which has been rebuilt with the support of the BMW Group Gyár Debrecen, welcomes young people, enthusiastic amateurs, and professionals presenting spectacular choreographies – announced debreceniadvent.hu.

Students can use the ice rink for free between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. with prior registration during the school term, at other times the entrance ticket is HUF 1,200 per tour.

Tournaments:

November 28 – December 23: 2:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., 5:15 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

December 24: 9:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., 12:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

December 25 – January 2: 9.00-11.00, 11.30-14.00, 14.30-17.00, 17.30-20.00

January 3-7: 8.00-10.30, 11.00-13.30, 14.00-16.30, 17.00-20.00

If someone does not have their own skates, they can rent them from size 25 to size 47 on the spot for HUF 1,100.