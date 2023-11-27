Katinka Hosszú returns and aims for her sixth Olympics

Index wrote on Monday that three-time Olympic champion swimmer Katinka Hosszú is returning to competition, whose main goal is to participate in the sixth pentathlon next summer in Paris.



In an interview given to the website, the 34-year-old classic revealed that she started training a few weeks after the birth of her first child in August, and is currently training for two to three hours a day.

The nine-time world champion in the large pool revealed that she could return around April-May so that “I’m not just measuring time for myself”. She added that the Olympic-level time can be completed until June, and she will have several opportunities to do so.

Hosszú noted that she is expected to try to qualify for the Olympics in two of her favorite events, the 400 and 200-meter medley – her time in 2015 is still the world record in the latter.

(MTI)