The 3×3 basketball World Cup started with Hungarian success in the main square of Debrecen

The women’s Hungarian national team won a confident victory at the 3×3 under-eighth world championship in Debrecen. Thanks to their great start, the Zitá Szabó dominated the match throughout, and in the end, they surpassed the Swiss by 21-11, with which they reached the quarterfinals – writes the Debrecen Sports Center.

Ukraine’s boy team was the first to make its mark, and after the first prominent Kazakh team, Brazil, which is also a good force, was easily beaten. The U.S. women’s team was also inactive on the first day of the World Cup, beating Belarus 19-13 in the group’s standings and then beating the Slovenes by fourteen points.

In one of the most exciting meetings of the day, the Kazakh boys beat Indonesia 17-15, but despite the overcast weather and high winds, the high-profile could applaud several particularly high-quality matches.

On the first day of the World Cup, the Hungarian girls were interested, Switzerland, which had a nasty defeat from Estonia, was their opponent in the last women’s match of the game day.

Alexandra Földi’s students started the match with a decent boost, and after two and a half minutes, the scoreboard showed a 7-0 home lead. In the follow-up, the opponent also arrived in the match, arriving at half of the game thanks to their aggressive defense, closing in on three (9-6). Led by Zita Szabó from Debrecen, ours found themselves again, and after Réka Nagy’s beauty prize baskets, they gained a confident advantage again. One and a half minutes before the end, the difference increased to double digits with Dóra Horváth’s basket, then after the penalties of Szabó and Nagy we managed to finish the match before the end of time (21-11).

As the French national team, which was considered a chance to win the final, could not travel to the world competition due to the positive test results, the Hungarians, together with the Estonians, will surely advance from their group of three. Thursday’s clash will decide the group lead, and the winner is expected to avoid the high-chance United States.

FIBA 3 × 3 U18 World Championship Day 1 Results:

Girls:

Belarus – USA 13-19

Mongolia – Slovenia 15-18

Russia – Belarus 9-22

Slovenia – USA 7-21

Mongolia – Russia 2-22

Estonia – Switzerland 17-4

HUNGARY – Switzerland 21-11

Boys:

Kazakhstan – Ukraine 12-22

Brazil – Indonesia 16-9

Indonesia – Kazakhstan 15-17

Brazil – Ukraine 8-22

Belarus – Germany 21-9

Egypt – Romania 18-12

Israel – Germany 14-17

Romania – Belarus 12-20

Israel – Egypt 13-20

FIBA 3 × 3 U18 Wednesday schedule:

Girls:

13:35 Netherlands – Romania

14:00 Ukraine – Spain

14:50 Egypt – Netherlands

15:50 Spain – Romania

16:15 Ukraine – Egypt

5:50 PM Latvia – Israel

19:05 Germany – Latvia

20:30 Indonesia – Germany

Boys:

14:25 Latvia – Slovenia

3:25 PM Estonia – USA

4:40 PM USA – Slovenia

18:15 Lithuania Russia

6:40 PM Dominican Republic – Mongolia

19:40 Lithuania – HUNGARY

20:05 Russia – Dominican Republic

20:55 HUNGARY – Mongolia

debreceninap.hu