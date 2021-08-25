Concentrations of coronavirus in urban wastewater began to rise

The coronavirus concentration in wastewater is rising on a national average, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday based on data from the National Center for Public Health (NNK).

It was highlighted on the government portal: sewage results show that the number of people infected will rise again in the near future.

“Therefore, let’s pay even more attention!” They said. It was written that the concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 in the effluent samples taken at week 33 were the same as those measured in the ascending branch of the second wave.

Among the examined cities, a strongly increasing trend is typical in the wastewater samples of Budapest and Szeged, but a slight increase can be observed in several cities. According to the latest measurements, the concentration of coronavirus measured in wastewater is moderate in Budapest and Szeged, and low in the other examined settlements – it was reported.

For the time being, the concentration in Debrecen is low and shows stagnation.

debreceninap.hu