Hungary Registers 13 Covid Fatalities, 275 New Infections

Fully 13 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 275 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

Altogether 5,206,951 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 3,694,602 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 69,835 while hospitals are caring for 837 Covid patients, 90 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 804,897 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,774. Fully 705,387 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (143,653) and Pest County (111,551), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (44,320), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (46,315) and Hajdú-Bihar (42,497). Tolna County has the fewest infections (17,698).