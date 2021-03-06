Weekend AstraZeneca Vaccination Appointments Delayed

Hungary’s vaccination programme is progressing as planned but vaccinations with the AstraZeneca jab originally scheduled for this coming weekend will be delayed to a later date, a government official said.

István György, a state secretary of the prime minister’s office, told a briefing of the operational body responsible for controlling the epidemic that 77,513 vaccinations had been carried out on Thursday and a total of 400,000 are expected to be completed during the whole week. Of these, 114,600 are done using Pfizer vaccines administered at vaccination points, 40,000 with Moderna jabs in social care institutions and 250,000 Sinopharm vaccines are being administered by GPs. The vaccination drive continues in health-care and social institutions, with more than 400,000 vaccines planned to be used in the next few days, he added.

György said a total of 862,953 first shots and 279,727 second shots have been administered in Hungary so far.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay