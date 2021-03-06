Varga: Economy Could Grow 4-4.5% in 2021

Hungary’s economy could grow by 4-4.5% this year, if enough Hungarians are vaccinated to allow pandemic restrictions to be lifted after Easter, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said.

Speaking at a press conference on an unrelated topic, Varga said annualised second-quarter GDP growth could be “in the double digits”. He added that the finance ministry is putting the finishing touches on a decree that will extend and broaden support for businesses suffering the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

Hungary’s economy shrank by 5% in 2020, according to data from the Central Statistical Office.

hungarymatters.hu