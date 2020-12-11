Hungarian Government Extends Aid to Tourism Sector

One of the sectors hit hardest during the coronavirus pandemic will continue to receive aid from the government.

Finance Minister Mihály Varga said on Tuesday afternoon that the government is lengthening the current subsidy program for the tourism and hospitality industry. This extension will last until the end of January.

The subsidy program, which started this past November, is intended to aid the tourism sector that is struggling during these times. The program gives 50 percent wage subsidies and waives payroll taxes for companies in the restaurant, hotel, arts, entertainment and recreation industry. It is also supposed to preserve 140,000 jobs.

At the moment the subsidy program is conditional on businesses maintaining headcount. Minister Varga also noted that these measures may continue after January.

abouthungary.hu

pixabay