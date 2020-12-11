Man Caused Accident in Püspökladány Then Drove Home

Police were alerted by a man in Püspökladány on 18th October, 2020 at about 6:30 pm that a car drove into his vehicle when he was waiting in Bánomkert street. After the collision, the driver of the car who caused the accident drove away.

After collecting data, Püspökladány police found the man who crashed into the waiting car. After the collision, the alleged perpetrator drove home, the police also found the damaged car in the man’s garden. The alleged perpetrator was then brought to the police station, where investigators interrogated him on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of failing to provide assistance. He made a confession. The proceedings also revealed that the man was driving under a ban and his vehicle had been withdrawn from service.

debreceninap.hu