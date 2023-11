Two cars collided in Hajdúhadház, at the intersection of main road no. 4 and the road leading to Hajdúvid.

Professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény cut off the power to the crashed vehicles. The co-authorities also arrived at the accident, and during the site intervention, the traffic on the affected section of the road was moving at half-track, under control.



OKF

pixabay