Train and Truck Collided in Debrecen

Local News National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Train and Truck Collided in Debrecen

A train that left Debrecen for Tiszafüred at 8:59 p.m. yesterday, collided with a truck at a well-functioning railway crossing with a light barrier showing a prohibited sign between Tócóvölgy and Macs Industrial Park.

There were no personal injuries, and train services were suspended during the site investigation and the technical rescue. Replacement buses were being ordered to transport the passengers. The travel time on the Debrecen–Tiszafüred–Debrecen line would increase, Mávinform announced.

debreceninap.hu
pixabay

Related Posts

Stuffed Cabbage Shared in Debrecen Among People in Need

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Train and Truck Collided in Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Contract on the Study Plan for the Eastern Bypass in Debrecen Signed

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *