Train and Truck Collided in Debrecen

A train that left Debrecen for Tiszafüred at 8:59 p.m. yesterday, collided with a truck at a well-functioning railway crossing with a light barrier showing a prohibited sign between Tócóvölgy and Macs Industrial Park.

There were no personal injuries, and train services were suspended during the site investigation and the technical rescue. Replacement buses were being ordered to transport the passengers. The travel time on the Debrecen–Tiszafüred–Debrecen line would increase, Mávinform announced.



debreceninap.hu

pixabay