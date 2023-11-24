Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas Has Come Into Effect

The four-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas, which dominates the Gaza Strip, entered into force on Friday morning.

As part of the agreement signed by the governments of Qatar and Egypt and the United States, Hamas will release a total of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli prisons. The first hostages are expected to be released in the afternoon. The agreement signed on Wednesday also allows for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged zone.

Minutes before the official start of the temporary ceasefire, the Israeli army released a video on social media warning people in Gaza that the war is not over yet. The humanitarian pause is temporary said Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces. He added: the northern part of the Gaza Strip is a dangerous war zone, and it is forbidden to move northward.



24.hu

pixabay