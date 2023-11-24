Stuffed Cabbage Shared in Debrecen Among People in Need

The Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Kéretlen Figyelem welcomes the people of Debrecen at its usual free food distribution, on the last Sunday of the month.

“We invite our friends in need to visit us on November 26th (Sunday) between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. We would like to inform you that we can provide hot, pre-packaged food for a total of 150 people. The menu will be stuffed cabbage with fresh bread, according to the previous request.”

LOCATION: Debrecen, Petőfi square, area in front of the underpass

“Here, in our region, thousands are waiting for a helping hand, a kind word, they want to live a life worthy of a human being. We invite everyone who wants to help, with both hands or financial support. We are also waiting for donations from the residents of Debrecen, primarily SUSTAINABLE FOOD, fruit, potatoes, oil, cleaning products, children’s toys. We are waiting for the offers and the joining of Debrecen restaurants, bakeries, food stores. We are asking for your support in a good and noble cause. Anyone who wants to help or support can contact the following phone number: mobile (every day of the week): +36 30 9841 963. By bank transfer: Account number of Debrecen Women’s Public Association: Polgári Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802. In the announcement, please write: food distribution, 2023.”

– Tukoráné Kádár Ibolya, head of the association –





debreceninap.hu