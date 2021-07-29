An elderly man was rescued by firefighters in Hajdúszoboszló

In Hajdúszoboszló, in Isonzó Street, an ambulance service went to help an elderly person living in an apartment on the second floor of a four-storey condominium, but they could not get in, the county disaster management reported.

The professional firefighters of Hajdúszoboszló were asked for help, and they entered the apartment through a window through a mechanical sliding ladder, and then, opening the door, they admitted the ambulance staff. The old man was taken to the hospital.

 

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

