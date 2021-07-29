Freshwater ornament: the water lily

Water lilies, also known as fairy roses (Nymphaea), appear as a central element in the built garden ponds of our park.

About 46 species of water lilies live in the temperate and tropical freshwaters of the world, of which you can currently find pink-flowered (Nymphaea alba var. Rubra) and white-flowered water lilies (Nymphaea alba). With enough sunlight, they keep bringing fragrant and showy flowers from early summer to late fall, and their large foliage provides adequate shade for aquatic goldfish on these hot summer days and a perfect sunbathing spot for swamp turtles.

zoodebrecen.hu