The Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days are coming, here is the detailed program

The Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days are the 3rd largest wine event in Hungary and the largest jazz festival in terms of the number of participating artists!
For 4 days, more than half a hundred Hungarian wineries offer about four hundred wines on the country’s largest gastrojazz program series, and 286 Hungarian jazz musicians provide good atmosphere in 4 jazz formations on 4 stages. Within the framework of exclusive wine tastings, we can taste the Wines of the City of Debrecen, and we can also meet the winemakers of the winning winerie (protection certificate required to attend the event). The merger of two of perhaps the most exciting summer outdoor programs of the previous decades, the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days, is an undivided audience success in Debrecen. In the renewed surroundings of the Great Forest, on the shores of Lake Békás, the oldest continuously operating Hungarian jazz festival (the first was in 1972) and the Wine Carnival (the first was in 2000) were re-organized by the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days. represents the forefront of the Hungarian gastro-cultural program offer.
The Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days gastro-cultural event won the title of “Highly Qualified Festival” in the Hungarian Festival Registration and Qualification System operated by the Hungarian Festival Association (in 2019) and received (in 2017) one of the most serious European festival qualifiers, EFFE (Europe for Festivals, Festivals for Europe) qualified festival title.
With this, the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days entered the ranks of the most prestigious festivals in Europe.
Rental and ticket prices
- Season ticket for 4 days (from the age of 18): HUF 5,900
- Daily ticket prices (over 12 years old):
- August 5 (Thursday): HUF 1,500,
- August 6 (Friday): HUF 2,500,
- August 7 (Saturday): HUF 2,500,
- August 8 (Sunday): HUF 1,500
- Buy tickets online: boresjazz.jegy.hu
At the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days, it is also possible to take part in this year’s exclusive wine demonstrations presenting the Wines of the City of Debrecen, where you can taste 6 types of wine from the given winery. Of course, the tasters are guided by the winemakers and winery owners.
Thursday, August 5th
19.00 Moon Valley Estate, Tokaj Wine Region; represented by: Gergő Jójárt, winemaker, owner
Friday, August 6th
17.00 Mészáros Wine House, Szekszárd Wine Region; represented by: Péter Mészáros winemaker, owner
19.00 Vesztergomb Winery, Szekszárd Wine Region; represented by: Csaba Vesztergombi winemaker, owner
Saturday, August 7
5 pm Thummerer Winery, Eger Wine Region; represented by Paulai Polett, owner
19.00 Dobosi Winery, Balaton Uplands Wine Region; represented by Dániel Dobosi and owner Ilona
Sunday, August 8
5 pm Count Degenfeld Vineyard, Tokaj Wine Region; Winemaker Balázs Sulyok
The moderators of the tastings are Pál Kovács, the responsible newspaper publisher of Debrecen Winery, the winner of the Friend of Winemakers 2019 award. Entrance ticket: occasional HUF 3,000 / person.
Never before have so many jazz formations (61) and jazz musicians (286)
The concerts of Hungary’s oldest, continuously operating Hungarian jazz festival will take place in the vicinity of Lake Békás, on four different stages. 61 concerts on the four jazz stages, a total of 286 Hungarian jazz musicians entertain the high-ranking.
One of the central figures of jazz in Debrecen was Zoltán Zakar, who died at the age of 61 on February 10 this year after a long-term serious illness. The artist from Debrecen was not only a trombone, but also an excellent composer and arranger. He has worked several times with the BJO led by Gábor Kollmann, who will remember Zoltán Zakar in a musical main concert at his concert on August 7. “Zoltán Zakar is remembered by the Budapest Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, August 7, at the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days. Over the past eight years, many orchestrations and compositions have been the fruit of their joint work. BJO’s four-part vocal record, Levente Szörényi and BJO, Elvis Presley concert, Vera Tóth and BJO’s productions were unimaginable without the fantastic orchestrations of Zoltán Zakar. The culmination of their joint work culminated in a multi-movement work entitled “Secrets of the Forest”, which is an exciting composition featuring several genres of jazz, composed for ZJO by Zoltán Zakar. The unique evening – on which the jazz singer Urbán Orsi and trumpet artist László Galyas will be the partners of the band – will start on Saturday, August 7, at 10:45 pm on the Stég Stage near Lake Békás.
István Gyárfás (1962) will be the Artist in Residence for the first two days of the festival (the guitar part). He will perform with the Gyárfás Family Trio with his sons (Péter Gyárfás – piano, Attila Gyárfás – drums) on August 6 on the Stég Stage. The Artist in Residence Junior will be the event Péter Cseh (1992). He performs with his independent ensemble, the Péter Cseh Quintet (CsP – guitar, Dániel Mester – saxophone, Zsolt Farkas – piano, Márk Miskolczi – bass, Ambrus Richter – drums). The material for their album “In Between” will be unveiled on Friday, August 6 at 6:45 p.m. on the JazzMa Stage.
The singer Emma Nagy (1998), who moved from Baja to Budapest, won the “Discoverer of the Year” vote at www.jazzma.hu in January this year. On Saturday and Sunday of the festival, Emma will be “Artist in Residence Junior” and as a result she will also perform with her own band and Kéri Samu in a duo. Composition of the Emma Nagy Quintet: NE vocals, Péter Cseh guitar, Krisztián Oláh piano, Ábel Dénes bass, Ádám Klausz drums. Their concert will start on Saturday, August 7 at 5:15 pm on the Playground Stage by Lake Békás. Artist in Residence is Tamás Berki, former head of the jazz department at the Liszt Ferenc University of Music, who taught most of this year’s singers and celebrated his 75th birthday in May this year.
Concerts
AUGUSZTUS 5. (Thursday)
JAZZMA SZÍNPAD
17:00 – 18:00Debreceni Jazz Együttes feat. Gyárfás István
18:45 – 19:45Subtones
20:30 – 21:30Halper Quintet
JÁTSZÓTÉR SZÍNPAD
17:15 – 18:15Vörös Janka X NEWSERIES
19:00 – 20:00Vörös Tamás Project
20:45 – 21:45Sax-O-Funk
STÉG SZÍNPAD
17:30 – 18:30Gáspár Károly Trio feat. Oláh László & Pethő Csaba & Dimák Patrik
19:15 – 20:15Indigó
21:00 – 22:00Nunki Bay Starship
DUÓ SZÍNPAD
16:00 – 17:00Tóth Ilona Csilla-Abuczki Norbert- Zádor Tamás
18:15 – 19:15Kertész Erika és Reschofsky Dávid
19:45 – 20:45Czakó Virág – Dely Róbert Duó
AUGUSZTUS 6. (Friday)
JAZZMA SZÍNPAD
17:00 – 18:00Mugen Sun és Blue Flamingos Quartet
18:45 – 19:45Cseh Péter Quintet
20:30 – 21:30Czirják Csaba Quintet
22:15 – 23:15Oláh Szabolcs Quintet
00:00 – 01:00Jazzbois
JÁTSZÓTÉR SZÍNPAD
17:15 – 18:15Budapest Gipsy Swing
19:00 – 20:00Sárközy Lajos és Zenekara
20:45 – 21:45Santa Diver
22:30 – 23:30Ewiva Trió
00:15 – 01:15Mörk feat. Ávéd János
STÉG SZÍNPAD
17:30 – 18:30Rieger Rhodes Quartet
19:15 – 20:15Gyárfás Family Trio
21:00 – 22:00Tony Pusztai Trió
22:45 – 23:45Gitano Nagy Laci
00:30 – 01:30Random Trip
DUÓ SZÍNPAD
16:45 – 17:45Karosi Júlia – Cseh Péter Duó
18:15 – 19:15Möntör Máté
19:45 – 20:45Szőke Nikoletta-Barcza Horváth József Duó
AUGUSZTUS 7. (Saturday)
JAZZMA SZÍNPAD
17:00 – 18:00Varga Balázs Group
18:45 – 19:45Hász Eszter Quintet
20:30 – 21:30Váczi Eszter & Quartet
22:15 – 23:15Gereben Zita
00:00 – 01:00Cymbal Rush
JÁTSZÓTÉR SZÍNPAD
17:15 – 18:15Nagy Emma Quintet
19:00 – 20:00Hajdu Klára Quartet feat. Szakonyi Milán
20:45 – 21:45Bágyi Balázs New Quartet & Pocsai Kriszta
22:30 – 23:30Lakatos Ágnes Special Zone
00:15 – 01:15InFusion Trio
STÉG SZÍNPAD
17:30 – 18:30Enyedi Sugárka JazzTett
19:15 – 20:15Antal Gábor Trió feat. Kutzora Edina
21:00 – 22:00Tisza Bea Trió
22:45 – 00:00Budapest Jazz Orchestra Zakar Zoltán Tribute
00:45 – 01:45Barabás Lőrinc Quartet feat. Urbányi Zóra
DUÓ SZÍNPAD
16:45 – 17:45Bolyki Sára – Bolyki Tamás Duó
18:15 – 19:15Elsa Vallé – Petz Bálint Duó
19:45 – 20:45Urbán – Révész Duó
AUGUSZTUS 8. (Sunday)
JAZZMA SZÍNPAD
16:00 – 17:00Bolyki Tamás Quartet
17:45 – 18:45Az év fiatal jazz-zenészei (Horváth Albert + Egri János, Jr. + Bangó Adrienn) + HunJazzFed Quartet
19:30 – 20:30Vörös Niki Quintet
JÁTSZÓTÉR SZÍNPAD
16:15 – 17:15ÁrpiShow
18:00 – 19:00Sárik Péter Trio feat. Berki Tamás
19:45 – 20:45Pocsai Kriszta Quartet
STÉG SZÍNPAD
16:45 – 17:45Gáspár Károly Trio feat. Eck Léda & Claudia Castagno & Barcsik Bogi
18:30 – 19:45Jazzation
20:30 – 21:45Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band feat. Gyárfás István
DUÓ SZÍNPAD
17:00 – 18:00Király Martina – Barta Zsolt Duó
18:30 – 19:30Molnár Enikő – Gyárfás István Duó
20:00 – 21:00Nagy Emma – Kéri Samu Duó
