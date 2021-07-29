The Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days are coming, here is the detailed program

The Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days are the 3rd largest wine event in Hungary and the largest jazz festival in terms of the number of participating artists!

For 4 days, more than half a hundred Hungarian wineries offer about four hundred wines on the country’s largest gastrojazz program series, and 286 Hungarian jazz musicians provide good atmosphere in 4 jazz formations on 4 stages. Within the framework of exclusive wine tastings, we can taste the Wines of the City of Debrecen, and we can also meet the winemakers of the winning winerie (protection certificate required to attend the event). The merger of two of perhaps the most exciting summer outdoor programs of the previous decades, the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days, is an undivided audience success in Debrecen. In the renewed surroundings of the Great Forest, on the shores of Lake Békás, the oldest continuously operating Hungarian jazz festival (the first was in 1972) and the Wine Carnival (the first was in 2000) were re-organized by the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days. represents the forefront of the Hungarian gastro-cultural program offer.

The Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days gastro-cultural event won the title of “Highly Qualified Festival” in the Hungarian Festival Registration and Qualification System operated by the Hungarian Festival Association (in 2019) and received (in 2017) one of the most serious European festival qualifiers, EFFE (Europe for Festivals, Festivals for Europe) qualified festival title.

With this, the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days entered the ranks of the most prestigious festivals in Europe.

Rental and ticket prices

Season ticket for 4 days (from the age of 18): HUF 5,900

Daily ticket prices (over 12 years old):

August 5 (Thursday): HUF 1,500,

August 6 (Friday): HUF 2,500,

August 7 (Saturday): HUF 2,500,

August 8 (Sunday): HUF 1,500

Buy tickets online: boresjazz.jegy.hu

At the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days, it is also possible to take part in this year’s exclusive wine demonstrations presenting the Wines of the City of Debrecen, where you can taste 6 types of wine from the given winery. Of course, the tasters are guided by the winemakers and winery owners.

Thursday, August 5th

19.00 Moon Valley Estate, Tokaj Wine Region; represented by: Gergő Jójárt, winemaker, owner

Friday, August 6th

17.00 Mészáros Wine House, Szekszárd Wine Region; represented by: Péter Mészáros winemaker, owner

19.00 Vesztergomb Winery, Szekszárd Wine Region; represented by: Csaba Vesztergombi winemaker, owner

Saturday, August 7

5 pm Thummerer Winery, Eger Wine Region; represented by Paulai Polett, owner

19.00 Dobosi Winery, Balaton Uplands Wine Region; represented by Dániel Dobosi and owner Ilona

Sunday, August 8

5 pm Count Degenfeld Vineyard, Tokaj Wine Region; Winemaker Balázs Sulyok

The moderators of the tastings are Pál Kovács, the responsible newspaper publisher of Debrecen Winery, the winner of the Friend of Winemakers 2019 award. Entrance ticket: occasional HUF 3,000 / person.

Never before have so many jazz formations (61) and jazz musicians (286)

The concerts of Hungary’s oldest, continuously operating Hungarian jazz festival will take place in the vicinity of Lake Békás, on four different stages. 61 concerts on the four jazz stages, a total of 286 Hungarian jazz musicians entertain the high-ranking.

One of the central figures of jazz in Debrecen was Zoltán Zakar, who died at the age of 61 on February 10 this year after a long-term serious illness. The artist from Debrecen was not only a trombone, but also an excellent composer and arranger. He has worked several times with the BJO led by Gábor Kollmann, who will remember Zoltán Zakar in a musical main concert at his concert on August 7. “Zoltán Zakar is remembered by the Budapest Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, August 7, at the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days. Over the past eight years, many orchestrations and compositions have been the fruit of their joint work. BJO’s four-part vocal record, Levente Szörényi and BJO, Elvis Presley concert, Vera Tóth and BJO’s productions were unimaginable without the fantastic orchestrations of Zoltán Zakar. The culmination of their joint work culminated in a multi-movement work entitled “Secrets of the Forest”, which is an exciting composition featuring several genres of jazz, composed for ZJO by Zoltán Zakar. The unique evening – on which the jazz singer Urbán Orsi and trumpet artist László Galyas will be the partners of the band – will start on Saturday, August 7, at 10:45 pm on the Stég Stage near Lake Békás.

István Gyárfás (1962) will be the Artist in Residence for the first two days of the festival (the guitar part). He will perform with the Gyárfás Family Trio with his sons (Péter Gyárfás – piano, Attila Gyárfás – drums) on August 6 on the Stég Stage. The Artist in Residence Junior will be the event Péter Cseh (1992). He performs with his independent ensemble, the Péter Cseh Quintet (CsP – guitar, Dániel Mester – saxophone, Zsolt Farkas – piano, Márk Miskolczi – bass, Ambrus Richter – drums). The material for their album “In Between” will be unveiled on Friday, August 6 at 6:45 p.m. on the JazzMa Stage.

The singer Emma Nagy (1998), who moved from Baja to Budapest, won the “Discoverer of the Year” vote at www.jazzma.hu in January this year. On Saturday and Sunday of the festival, Emma will be “Artist in Residence Junior” and as a result she will also perform with her own band and Kéri Samu in a duo. Composition of the Emma Nagy Quintet: NE vocals, Péter Cseh guitar, Krisztián Oláh piano, Ábel Dénes bass, Ádám Klausz drums. Their concert will start on Saturday, August 7 at 5:15 pm on the Playground Stage by Lake Békás. Artist in Residence is Tamás Berki, former head of the jazz department at the Liszt Ferenc University of Music, who taught most of this year’s singers and celebrated his 75th birthday in May this year.

Concerts

AUGUSZTUS 5. (Thursday)

JAZZMA SZÍNPAD

17:00 – 18:00Debreceni Jazz Együttes feat. Gyárfás István

18:45 – 19:45Subtones

20:30 – 21:30Halper Quintet

JÁTSZÓTÉR SZÍNPAD

17:15 – 18:15Vörös Janka X NEWSERIES

19:00 – 20:00Vörös Tamás Project

20:45 – 21:45Sax-O-Funk

STÉG SZÍNPAD

17:30 – 18:30Gáspár Károly Trio feat. Oláh László & Pethő Csaba & Dimák Patrik

19:15 – 20:15Indigó

21:00 – 22:00Nunki Bay Starship

DUÓ SZÍNPAD

16:00 – 17:00Tóth Ilona Csilla-Abuczki Norbert- Zádor Tamás

18:15 – 19:15Kertész Erika és Reschofsky Dávid

19:45 – 20:45Czakó Virág – Dely Róbert Duó

AUGUSZTUS 6. (Friday)

JAZZMA SZÍNPAD

17:00 – 18:00Mugen Sun és Blue Flamingos Quartet

18:45 – 19:45Cseh Péter Quintet

20:30 – 21:30Czirják Csaba Quintet

22:15 – 23:15Oláh Szabolcs Quintet

00:00 – 01:00Jazzbois

JÁTSZÓTÉR SZÍNPAD

17:15 – 18:15Budapest Gipsy Swing

19:00 – 20:00Sárközy Lajos és Zenekara

20:45 – 21:45Santa Diver

22:30 – 23:30Ewiva Trió

00:15 – 01:15Mörk feat. Ávéd János

STÉG SZÍNPAD

17:30 – 18:30Rieger Rhodes Quartet

19:15 – 20:15Gyárfás Family Trio

21:00 – 22:00Tony Pusztai Trió

22:45 – 23:45Gitano Nagy Laci

00:30 – 01:30Random Trip

DUÓ SZÍNPAD

16:45 – 17:45Karosi Júlia – Cseh Péter Duó

18:15 – 19:15Möntör Máté

19:45 – 20:45Szőke Nikoletta-Barcza Horváth József Duó

AUGUSZTUS 7. (Saturday)

JAZZMA SZÍNPAD

17:00 – 18:00Varga Balázs Group

18:45 – 19:45Hász Eszter Quintet

20:30 – 21:30Váczi Eszter & Quartet

22:15 – 23:15Gereben Zita

00:00 – 01:00Cymbal Rush

JÁTSZÓTÉR SZÍNPAD

17:15 – 18:15Nagy Emma Quintet

19:00 – 20:00Hajdu Klára Quartet feat. Szakonyi Milán

20:45 – 21:45Bágyi Balázs New Quartet & Pocsai Kriszta

22:30 – 23:30Lakatos Ágnes Special Zone

00:15 – 01:15InFusion Trio

STÉG SZÍNPAD

17:30 – 18:30Enyedi Sugárka JazzTett

19:15 – 20:15Antal Gábor Trió feat. Kutzora Edina

21:00 – 22:00Tisza Bea Trió

22:45 – 00:00Budapest Jazz Orchestra Zakar Zoltán Tribute

00:45 – 01:45Barabás Lőrinc Quartet feat. Urbányi Zóra

DUÓ SZÍNPAD

16:45 – 17:45Bolyki Sára – Bolyki Tamás Duó

18:15 – 19:15Elsa Vallé – Petz Bálint Duó

19:45 – 20:45Urbán – Révész Duó

AUGUSZTUS 8. (Sunday)

JAZZMA SZÍNPAD

16:00 – 17:00Bolyki Tamás Quartet

17:45 – 18:45Az év fiatal jazz-zenészei (Horváth Albert + Egri János, Jr. + Bangó Adrienn) + HunJazzFed Quartet

19:30 – 20:30Vörös Niki Quintet

JÁTSZÓTÉR SZÍNPAD

16:15 – 17:15ÁrpiShow

18:00 – 19:00Sárik Péter Trio feat. Berki Tamás

19:45 – 20:45Pocsai Kriszta Quartet

STÉG SZÍNPAD

16:45 – 17:45Gáspár Károly Trio feat. Eck Léda & Claudia Castagno & Barcsik Bogi

18:30 – 19:45Jazzation

20:30 – 21:45Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band feat. Gyárfás István

DUÓ SZÍNPAD

17:00 – 18:00Király Martina – Barta Zsolt Duó

18:30 – 19:30Molnár Enikő – Gyárfás István Duó

20:00 – 21:00Nagy Emma – Kéri Samu Duó

