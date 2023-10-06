The Big Forest Week is being organized for the fourth time in Debrecen

For the fourth time, the series of programs presenting the most beautiful forest in Hungary, the Debrecen Forest, will take place between October 9-15, entitled Big Forest Week. The organizers announced the programs at a press conference in the Sziget-kék Theme Park on October 5, 2023.

The event is organized by the Nagyerdő Társaság, the Debrecen Stock Exchange Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Hungarian National Rural Network, the Future of Debrecen and several cooperating partners. János Mazsu, chairman of the Nagyerdő Társaság and the Debrecen Treasury Committee, described Nagyerdő Week in three words: invasive, symbiosis, and natural beauty.

As he said, it is invasive, because today more than twenty directors, active organizers, participants, and supporters are working to make the Big Forest Week a success. It is a symbiosis because the city and the Big Forest have been living together for centuries, which covers culture, nature conservation and a healthy lifestyle. This particular, extremely complex coexistence led to the multitude of their programs and natural beauty because the Big Forest was officially declared the most beautiful forest in Hungary.

According to Deputy Mayor István Puskás, the most valuable moment of the Big Forest Week, beyond the celebrated Big Forest itself, is the way in which this week is created. – A story has been in the making for four years, during which more and more people stand by an important value for our community every year. More than twenty partners work together throughout the week, and this community of partners continues to grow, he said. In his speech, the deputy mayor invited the people of Debrecen to a community stand. He asked the citizens of Cívis to wear green clothing on Tuesday, October 10, the Big Forest Day, and to show it on social media platforms, indicating that the Big Forest is being celebrated.

Vice-mayor Ákos Balázs recalled that in 1939, Big Forest was registered as number 1 in the Genealogy of Nature Conservation Values.

Debrecen has a tradition of nature conservation. The knowledge that we have in the field of nature conservation, we have a duty to pass on, nurture and take as many initiatives as possible that draw attention to its importance, he emphasized. He added that the Future of Debrecen movement started nearly four years ago, and was brought to life by the Green Working Group. He pointed out that they have a number of programs that draw attention to the importance of nature conservation, and we can meet all of them next week. Nature of Debrecen leads walks on several occasions, and introduces the bird habitat to kindergarten children, but also offers a recreation program, a forest magic tour and a green cinema.

Judit Erzsébet Kiss, facility manager of the Sziget-kék Theme Park, spoke about the second year that the Big Forest Week family day is being held, which also proves that culture and nature can work together very well at Sziget-kék. Among the programs, he highlighted the production on stilts of the Vojtina Puppet Theater, the dance hall of the Debrecen Népi Együttes, and the acoustic picnic of the Rocksuli. As he said, for the first time this year, but with the intention of creating a tradition, a producers’ fair awaits the participants. Finally, the leader of Sziget-kék drew attention to a drawing competition for children, in which they are asked to draw what the Big Forest means to them.

The programs of the Big Forest Week can be browsed by clicking on the link.

(Debrecen City Hall)