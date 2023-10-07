An Entire Apartment Was on Fire in Libakert

Yesterday evening, Debrecen firefighters were alerted to Libakert street.

Fire broke out in an apartment on the first floor of a block of flats in Debrecen, on Libakert street. According to the disaster management, the stairwell and the balcony were filled with smoke. In addition to the control of the disaster prevention operations service, the professional firefighters from Debrecen and Hajdúböszörmény, who were called to the scene, started extinguishing the fire with three water jets.

The gas service was shut off. The staircase affected by the fire and the adjacent one were also evacuated. Partner authorities are also working on site.

In addition to the control of the disaster prevention operations service, the professional firefighters from Debrecen and Hajdúböszörmény extinguished the fire with three water jets in Debrecen, on Libakert street, where the flames broke out in one of the apartments on the first floor of a five-story apartment building with three staircases. The extreme stairwell affected by the fire was evacuated, about twenty people left their apartment, but everyone came out of the middle stairwell as well. The firefighters have started the follow-up work, inspecting and ventilating the two stairwells.

Specialists from the gas supplier and specialists from the electricity supplier are expected to come to the site. The ambulance service transported two people to the hospital for further tests.

