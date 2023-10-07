A Cold Front Arrives With Stormy Winds and Dust Storms

On Sunday, a significant cold front will pass through the country, causing temporary strong cooling. The passage of the front may be accompanied by strong, stormy winds in several places, and depending on the condition of the fields, a dust storm may also develop in some places, the National Meteorological Service wrote on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Hungary will get “a little taste” of the cold, Arctic-origin air mass flooding Northeast Europe. At dawn on Sunday, a significant cold front will arrive, which will sweep through the country in a few hours, causing temporary significant cooling.

According to the forecast, during the march of the front, the wind turning to the northwest and then to the north may be accompanied by strong gusts in many areas, especially in the immediate vicinity of the front. Depending on the condition of the fields, dust storms may develop in some places.

The meteorological service wrote that a significant cold front will reach the country from the north on Sunday morning, which will also cross the country in the morning hours. In the foreground of the front, the westerly and northwesterly winds will strengthen over a large area from Sunday morning. In the morning in the vicinity of the front, the wind suddenly turning to the north may be accompanied by stormy gusts of 60-80 kilometers per hour, and in some places even stronger. Behind the front, the air movement will lose strength in the afternoon, but strong gusts may still occur until the evening hours.

debreceninap.hu