Hungary Epidemic ‘Has Slowed Down’

Hungary has successfully managed to slow down the spread of novel coronavirus compared with other countries in the region, a top official has said.

The positive trend is the result of government measures and people taking restrictions seriously, the head of the operative board coordinating efforts to fight the epidemic, Tibor Lakatos, told an online press conference. There are 60-70% fewer people in public spaces than usual, he added.

Lakatos said the authorities have raised charges against 172 people for violations of rules related to the epidemic, and 28 people have been fined for violating quarantine regulations. As regards breaches of shop-closure regulations, a total of 44 reports have been filed and 25 people have been fined.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary has reached 261, the government website koronavirus.gov.hu said. The number of deaths remains at ten. Of the 261 confirmed cases, 10 are Iranian, 2 are British, one is Kazakh, another Vietnamese, and the remaining 247 are Hungarian, it said. The number of full recoveries has gone up to 28 from 21. Fully 100 people are in quarantine and a total of 8,005 test samples have been taken.

