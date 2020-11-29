Winter Weather is Coming – Be Careful on the Roads!

According to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service, fog, tin drizzle and snow may occur in the mountainous until Sunday evening. In the eastern part of the country, snow above 5 cm can fall.

Due to the cool an snowy winter weather, drivers are warned by the police to be more alert and to drive more carefully than usual. They are also asked to set off only if they have winter tires on their vehicles.

In foggy and rainy weather, the correct use of lighting is extremely important on the roads. In poor visibility conditions, daytime running lights are often not enough to have a good vision and good visibility. Fog light is useful in heavy fog, rain and snowfall because it improves visibility, but as soon as natural visibility improves, it must be switched off because it greatly disturbs the traffic.

On slippery roads, drivers have to be aware of the fact that both stopping and cornering require serious concentration, but even straight driving requires more caution.



Overtaking on a winter road should be avoided and bypass should be done slowly and carefully, not at the routine dry road speed. When approaching slippery sections of road, do not go at a high speed.

