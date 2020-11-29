First Sunday in Advent is Here

Advent Sunday, also known as First Sunday in Advent, is the first day of the Advent season in which Christians prepare for the celebration that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, Christmas. It is always on the fourth Sunday before Christmas Day and can fall as early as November 27 and as late as December 3.

First Advent Sunday 2020 is on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

On Advent Sunday, the first candle is lit on Advent wreaths decorating the house or church.

In Lutheran, Anglican, and Methodist churches the celebrant wears violet-coloured or blue vestments on this day, and the first violet or blue Advent candle is lit in the worship service.

