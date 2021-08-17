39th Press Photo Exhibition in Debrecen

When we hear a press photo exhibition, we might be surprised by the fact that, again, a year has passed.

Date: 18th August 9:00 am – 22nd August 10:00 pm

Venue: Csapó street, Debrecen

Program: 39th Press Photo Exhibition

The opportunity has come again to recall the most important events, happenings and phenomena of the previous year. Let’s recall a lot of what happened within our borders and take a little look at the big world through the cameras of some photographers.

The exhibition, compiled from award-winning images and other photos received by the organizer of the exhibition for the competition, is an event that attracts many visitors every year – this time in the open air.

The photo of the event was taken by Simon Móricz-Sabján. An excerpt is the Voluntary Quarantine Diary, which won the 1st prize in the Everyday Life (series) category at the 39th Hungarian Press Photo Competition.

Under the new government decree, a security certificate is not required to view the exhibition.

