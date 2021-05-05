Exhibition on 125-Year-Old Budapest Millennium Underground to Open in Bucharest

An exhibition marking the 125th inauguration anniversary of the Budapest Millennium Underground, the first metro line of continental Europe, will open in Bucharest on Wednesday, the organiser told MTI.

The exhibition will display the history of the metro line, the third of the time after New York and London, on images mounted at the Hungarian Cultural Institute in the Romanian capital, the institute said in a statement. It will be opened by József Szentes, the former CEO of the Romanian State Railways. The residents of Budapest first got to travel on the Underground, completed for Hungary’s millennial anniversary in 1896, on May 2 that year. It was inaugurated by Emperor of Austria Franz Joseph, King of Hungary, who came to Budapest to attend the World Fair the Hungarian capital hosted that year. The then 3.7km long metro line was built in a record 21 months. The Millennium Underground together with Andrássy Avenue were listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2002.

