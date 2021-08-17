Two competitors from Debrecen will start at the World Athletics Championships in Kenya

August 17-23 Nairobi is hosting the U20 Athletes World Event. The event will be attended by 18 Hungarian athletes, including two Debrecen athletes – the Debrecen Sports Center reported.

An exciting competition awaits the best domestic junior athletes from Tuesday to Sunday, as the Kenyan World Championships are held at a stadium 1,800 meters above sea level, where nearly a thousand young people from 119 countries compete for medals.

The Debrecen Sportcentrum-Sportiskola will be represented at the World Championships with two athletes through Gabriella K. Szabó (800 m flat run) and Sámuel Hodossy-Takács (high jump).

Note, considering the entry lists, they are both in the top 20 based on their best individual results. The two talents from Debrecen will both be presented at the World Cup on Thursday morning.