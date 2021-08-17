Police intercept a man drawing graffiti on railroad cars and buildings after months of investigation

On May 9, 2020, the police in Debrecen launched an investigation into a vandalism that took place at the local train station. The man, then unknown, was just painted with a paint sprayer on a railroad car when he was disturbed by security guards. He was thus forced to abandon his work and fled the scene.



The police were forced to work with little trace, but their persistent work paid off. Earlier this year, a local man came into their sight, who could be contacted not only by the damage to the railway carriages, but also by several graffiti in Debrecen.

A search was conducted at his home on March 23, 2021, and several paint spray sprays as well as other equipment used for the offenses were seized. At the interrogation of the suspect, he made a detailed confession and then showed the investigators several locations where he had previously made a graffiti.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters investigated him on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing an eight-order vandalism. The police took the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu